The plan to lift the ban is reportedly supported by the White House coronavirus task force. (File)

US President Donald Trump could lift the US travel ban on the UK and Europe as early as next week, The Telegraph reported on Friday, citing industry and aviation sources.

Trump is expected to authorise the lifting of the travel ban through an executive order on Tuesday, the report added, citing senior sources in the travel industry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)