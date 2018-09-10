US Threatens Sanctions Against International Criminal Court Judges

"If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly," White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said.

World | | Updated: September 10, 2018 22:59 IST
National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable". (Reuters)

Washington, United States: 

The United States threatened on Monday to arrest and prosecute judges and other officials of the International Criminal Court if it moves to charge any American who served in Afghanistan with war crimes.

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton called the Hague-based rights body "unaccountable" and "outright dangerous" to the United States, Israel and other allies, and said any probe of US service members would be "an utterly unfounded, unjustifiable investigation."

"If the court comes after us, Israel or other US allies, we will not sit quietly," Bolton said.



Trending

United StatesInternational Criminal Court

