US Teen Murders Parents And Siblings, Then Makes Shocking Call To Police To Confess

A 16-year-old boy in New Mexico was arrested and charged with murder after calling 911 to report that he had killed his parents and siblings. According to the New Mexico State Police, Diego Leyva faces four counts of first-degree murder for allegedly murdering four family members in their home in Belen, south of Albuquerque. The victims were identified as Leonardo Leyva (42), Adriana Bencomo (35), Adrian Leyva (16), and Alexander Leyva (14).

As per the New York Post, Leyva reportedly called 911 at around 3:30 am on Saturday, December 14, confessing to the dispatcher that he had killed his family members. When deputies arrived, Leyva walked out with his hands in the air. A handgun was found on the kitchen table, according to police.

"When deputies arrived, Diego walked out of the residence with his hands in the air and was extremely intoxicated. He was taken into custody without incident," state police wrote in the release.

Following his arrest, Diego Leyva was taken to a nearby hospital for detoxification treatment. He was subsequently booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center in Albuquerque early Sunday morning, according to officials.

A former teacher of Leyva's expressed shock and disbelief upon learning of the allegations against him, describing the violent nature of the crime as being out of character for the teen.

"I would never have thought that something like this would happen and that Diego would be capable of doing something like this. Everyone's in shock," educator Vanessa LaGrange told the Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Belen Consolidated Schools district announced on Facebook that they will offer additional counselling services to students in need and urged any students in need of mental health services to reach out to a teacher or principal.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic event involving the killing of his family by a BHS student this past Saturday. Our hearts go out to the victims, their loved ones and everyone impacted by this devastating loss," Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez wrote in the statement.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is currently investigating the motive behind the alleged murders, working to determine what triggered the violent events.