US Teen Kills Ex-Girlfriend After She Broke Up With Him

The 15-year-old had just completed her sophomore year

A 16-year-old boy from Colorado killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her little brother after she tried to break up with him, police said.

According to Weld County District Court Division 17, Jovanni Sirio-Cardona has been charged as an adult in connection with the death of the 15-year-old Lily Silva-Lopez.

As per reports, on June 16 at 3.45 pm, the accused was caught on camera bolting down the bike path that trails along Lily's trailer park home in Greeley, a suburb of Denver. The incident took place just five days before her birthday before he forced himself through her bedroom window.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver 7, Lily yelled for her 13-year-old brother, who was watching TV in another room, to run for his life seconds before shots rang out, the boy told police.

The accused allegedly fired multiple shots at the 15-year-old in the hallway of her home.

Lily's brother told police that he saw his sister on the floor and the accused with a black gun and green scoop in hand. The boy further described the murder scene by mentioning that Sirio-Cardona was standing over his sister's dead body with blood trickling from the bridge of his nose.

Police said that Lily's brother pleaded desperately for his life; the accused killer took away his iPhone to ensure the boy was unable to seek help.

Police found her body in the bedroom with several gunshot wounds where she died.

Court documents show the 15-year-old had been in a relationship with the 16-year-old for about six months. Things took a turn when she tried ending the relationship just four weeks before the shooting, CBS reported.

Six days before her murder, police were called to Lily's home after she reported that Silva-Lopez punched her in the face and hurt her arms, New York Post reported.

The accused was also spotted stalking her house just two days before her murder.

The 15-year-old had just completed her sophomore year and was working at Wing Shack.

Jovanni Sirio-Cardona has been charged with Murder in the First Degree-After Deliberation, a class 1 felony, Murder in the Second Degree-Felony Murder, a class 2 felony, First Degree Burglary, a class three felony, Aggravated Robbery, a class 3 felony, and Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, a class 2 misdemeanour. Those charges have been directly filed into Weld County District Court Division 17.