US Teen Fighting Rare Condition That Has Caused His Half Face To Cave In

Lukas Caldwell was diagnosed with Parry-Romberg syndrome when he was 6.

In the face of adversity, there are remarkable individuals who emerge as true champions, bravely fighting against all odds. These tenacious souls possess an unwavering determination and an indomitable spirit that propels them forward, fighting against all kinds of odds, including disease and other physical problems. Like Lukas Caldwell from Nebraska in the United States, who is spreading positivity despite suffering from an extremely rare disorder. His Instagram posts about resilience and courage to defy the limitations are becoming very popular.

The teenager told Truly Show that he enjoyed a happy, carefree early childhood alongside his twin brother Ben, but everything changed when the boys turned six.

His parents noticed a strange discoloration on Lukas' face and started consulting doctors. A year later, he was diagnosed with Parry-Romberg syndrome that causes the skin and soft tissues on one side of the face to progressively deteriorate.

The condition affects one in 250,000 people. Over time, muscle and fat in the skin shrinks and bones may become thin and change shape.

The condition caused Lukas to gradually look less and less identical to his twin brother, who does not have the same condition.

Lukas, now 19, said he initially "suffered with self-confidence", but the remarkable relationship with his brother brought solace to him, as Ben has been his "biggest support".

He keeps sharing the updates about his health, and other motivational videos like how rare is the human body becoming beacons of inspiration for others, reminding us all that the human spirit is capable of transcending the most daunting of obstacles.

According to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Parry-Romberg syndrome is also known as Romberg's disease or progressive hemifacial atrophy.