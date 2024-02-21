US Teen Dies After 3 Girls 'Beat Her Head Across The Floor'

The police are questioning the school staff and students.

A teenager died in the US after a fight with another student inside the school bathroom. Dagny Benedict, 16, was severely beaten inside the bathroom, the New York Post said in a report about the incident that took place on February 7. A staffer of Benedict's school broke the fight, during which she was beaten by three older female students. While her family's obituary used female pronouns, Benedict's mother Sue Benedict told The Independent that the teen was non-binary and used the name "Nex".

The woman also said that the other victim was also non-binary.

Sue Benedict said her daughter was bullied at school and had fallen and hit her head during the bathroom fight.

"I didn't know how bad it had gotten," she was quoted as saying by the Post.

Another local outlet 2 News quoted the parent of other victim as saying she saw Dagny Benedict's assailants "beating her head across the floor".

The parent further alleged that the school failed to call the police or an ambulance, and Dagny Benedict's relatives took her to the hospital.

The teenager was released from the hospital that same day, but was readmitted on February 8 when she died.

In a statement, the police said they were "conducting a very active and thorough investigation of the time and events that led up to the death of the student".

The police are awaiting the results of toxicology and autopsy reports before determining whether anyone will be charged.

The cops are also questioning the school staff and students to understand what happened that day and proceed accordingly.