US Teen Arrested For Plotting Valentine's Day Mass Shooting At School

A US teenage girl was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at her high school in Indianapolis. The arrest came after the police received a tip-off from the FBI about Trinity Shockley's murderous plans at the Mooresville High School on Valentine's Day.



The Mooresville police arrested the 18-year-old, who was held without bail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, intimidation and conspiracy to commit intimidation.

According to the reports, the FBI's Sandy Hook Tip Line alerted Mooresville police about Shockley possessing an AR-15 and her request for a bulletproof vest so that she could carry out the shooting.

Shockley was obsessed with Nikolas Cruz, the mass killer responsible for the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. At least 14 students and three staff members were killed in the mass shooting seven years ago.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Shockley, who was posing as someone named Jamie, described how she was planning the shooting for over a year, referring to it as "Parkland part two." These messages were sent in January.

Under the same alias, Shockley continued to share details of her plan for a mass shooting in February, including images of an AR-15, as per the affidavit.

The affidavit also reveals that Shockley confessed to being "sexually attracted to Nikolas Cruz" and had written to him multiple times. She allegedly wore a heart-shaped necklace with Cruz's photo inside a locket.

During the investigation of Shockley's home on Tuesday, authorities found a collage in her bedroom featuring pictures of Cruz, Dylan Roof, and Andrew Blaze. Blaze was responsible for the 2017 mass shooting at a Pennsylvania supermarket, while Roof carried out the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina Church shooting.

There was a poster from a film depicting two boys committing a school shooting.

Police seized an AR-15, a soft armour vest, and several notebooks from her residence. In one of the diaries, Shockley described herself as "a transgender male with a lot of homicidal thoughts." The affidavit also notes that Shockley is identified as transgender.

During her police interview, Shockley claimed she was joking about shooting up the school, saying she "would never do that and does not have access to a gun." She admitted to being angry when she made the comments and said she "is trying to get help with it."

The teenager reportedly attempted to seek mental health treatment but was denied access by her father.