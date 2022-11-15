US Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Is 'Superior'

The students told the teacher that they no longer had respect for him.

A video showing a school teacher in the United States telling his students that his race is "superior" has sparked uproar on social media. After the video gained traction, the unnamed teacher was fired by authorities at Bohls Middle School in Texas, reported NBC News. The short clip has appeared on many social media platforms, including Reddit, and has led to a barrage of comments from users. The authorities further said that they are looking for a replacement of the teacher now.

"Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," the teacher is heard telling the students.

"I think everybody thinks that. They're just not honest about it," he further said in the video.

NBC News said that the remarks were directed at two Black students. Some students, who did not like the remarks, challenged he teacher with one of them saying, "I'm not racist though. I like all types of kinds." The teacher responds, "Did I say I don't like people?"

Another student then asks the teacher if he is a racist. "I think everybody is a racist at that level," the teacher is heard telling the student. But he shoots back: "No. But you said you are a racist."

A few from the lot told the teacher they "no longer had respect for him".

Pflugerville Independent School District Superintendent Douglas Killian apologised to the parents for any "stress" caused by the video. He was quoted as saying by CBS News that these statements do not align with the school's "core beliefs".