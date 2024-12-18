US Supreme Court To Hear TikTok's Petition Against 'Sell Or Ban' Law

The US Supreme Court decided on Wednesday to hear a bid by TikTok and its China-based parent company ByteDance to block a law intended to force the sale of the short-video app by January 19 or face a ban on national security grounds.

The justices did not immediately act on an emergency request by TikTok and ByteDance, as well as some of its users who post content on the social media platform, for an injunction to halt the looming ban, opting instead to hear arguments on the matter on January 10.

The challengers are appealing a lower court's ruling that upheld the law. TikTok is used by about 170 million Americans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)