US Supports Israel's Right To Defend Itself: Pentagon

"The (U.S.) Department of Defense did not participate in this military operation," Pentagon spokesman Adrian Rankine-Galloway said. "Israel is our closest security partner in the region and we fully support Israel's inherent right to defend itself against threats to its territory and its people."
Israel launched the air strikes after anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli F-16 warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria on Saturday.
