Elderly Man's Leg Blocks Bus Aisle. 13-Year-Old Shoots Him To Death

A 13-year-old has been arrested for murdering an elderly man on a bus in US' Denver. The reason: the boy was unhappy as the 60-year-old man's leg was blocking the aisle.

Richard Sanchez's family learnt that he had died when they went to file a missing person report days later, according to a New York Post report. The shocking incident occurred just a few blocks away from Sanchez's home.

The shocking incident occurred on Sunday evening when an argument broke out between the two which riding a public bus. The 13-year-old insisted that Sanchez was intentionally blocking the aisle with his leg. When the elderly man said that he could not move his leg, the minor fired at him.

"It appears there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and victim about the victim's leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim," Denver Police said in a statement.

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead, while a second individual suffered injuries but did not require hospitalisation.

Less than a week after the heart-wrenching killing, police arrested the 13-year-old suspect on Thursday.

"Through the extensive investigation, detectives identified the suspect to be a 13-year-old male who was taken into custody late yesterday afternoon and is currently being held for Investigation of First-Degree Murder, and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

"The final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney's Office," it added.

The news of Sanchez's death reached his family only when they went to the police on the following Monday to report him missing.

"It's been hard because we didn't know where he was, and the whole time, he was at the hospital, and they didn't contact us," said Joseph Chavez, Sanchez's grandson. "Nobody was there with him during his last breath."