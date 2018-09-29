Trump Orders Fresh FBI Probe Into Allegations Against Top Court Nominee

Donald Trump's top court pick Brett Kavanaugh stands accused of sexual assault.

US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered a fresh FBI probe into sex assault allegations against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, complying with a Senate request after two days of raucous confirmation hearings for the right-leaning judge.

"I've ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh's file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week," Trump said in a statement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had announced Friday it would ask President Donald Trump's administration to order a fresh FBI background investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault while he was a teen.

The move signaled that Senate Republicans have agreed to put off a final vote on the conservative judge's confirmation for another week, as Democrats have demanded.

The announcement came after a key Republican senator, Jeff Flake, suggested he would withhold his support for Kavanaugh unless Trump ordered a new probe into the judge's background.

"The supplemental FBI background investigation would be limited to current credible allegations against the nominee and must be completed no later than one week from today," the committee said in a statement.