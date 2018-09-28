Will Vote To Confirm Nominee Kavanaugh, Says Key US Republican Jeff Flake

Republican Senator Jeff Flake has said he would support nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation (Reuters)

A US Senate panel convened Friday for the first vote on controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, minutes after a key senator seen as a Republican swing vote announced he would support the judge's confirmation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was now expected to narrowly recommend the nomination, opening the way to a possible final vote next week in the full Senate, where Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority.

Senator Jeff Flake said he would vote for Donald Trump's nominee, after a dramatic hearing that saw the judge fight off sexual assault allegations recounted in harrowing detail by his accuser.