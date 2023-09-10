US Security Guard Shot In Head At High-School Football Game: Police

The security guard was rushed to the hospital

A security guard was shot on Saturday at a high school football game while he was attempting to break up a fight, police said. He was shot in the back of the head.

The unidentified man was shot outside the stadium at Proctor High School in Utica, New York at about 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, Sgt. Michael Curley, Fox News reported.

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of people fighting on the pavement when two shots rang out. One of the two security guards who were trying to separate the groups dropped to the grounds after being struck by one of the flying bullets.

The Utica Police Department are on scene at Proctor High School regarding a confirmed shooting incident.



One victim was struck, and all students at the game are safe and accounted for.



We will release updates as available. — Utica Police (@UticaPolice) September 9, 2023

The security guard was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the New York Post reported.

According to Utica Police Chief Mark Williams, the group was turned away from the varsity game against nearby Binghamton High School by another member of the school's law enforcement just moments before the shooting.

"He suspected that something wasn't right with this group and he refused to lead into the stadium," Mr Williams said.

The police said that a lone gunman was responsible for the violent escalation. The motive of the fight remains unclear.



