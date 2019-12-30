US Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo To Visit Ukraine, 4 Other Countries In New Year

"Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year", Mike Pompeo said in a tweet.

Mike Pompeo's planned visit comes after impeachment of US President Donald Trump

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he will be traveling to Ukraine and a few other countries in the new year to meet with counterparts there.

"Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year to meet with counterparts and affirm U.S. priorities across Europe and South Central Asia", Pompeo said in a tweet.

Pompeo's planned visit comes after the Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached U.S. President Donald Trump this month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges stemming from his effort to get Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a leading contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.



