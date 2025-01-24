Advertisement

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit Panama Next Week Amid Row

According to the State Department Spokeswoman, Secretary Marco Rubio will travel to Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic starting late next week.

Marco Rubio, 53, was sworn in as the Secretary of State on Tuesday.
Washington:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would travel to Panama and several other countries in the region later next week, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Secretary Rubio will travel to Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic starting late next week," State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said.

Rubio, 53, was sworn in as the Secretary of State on Tuesday. He had his first multilateral meeting with his counterparts from Quad countries – Australia, India and Japan. He had his first bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Wednesday, Rubio had telephonic calls with his counterparts from over half a dozen countries, including South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia. He also spoke with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

