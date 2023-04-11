'No Screaming, No Phones': US Teacher Turned Classroom Into Boxing Ring

The teacher asked students not to record the videos of the fights. (Representational Pic)

A school teacher in Florida has been arrested for allegedly organising student fights in classroom, according to a report in New York Post. Angel Footman watched on from behind her desk as students of Griffin Middle School attacked each other senselessly, and even asked them not to record the fight or attract attention by screaming. She has been slapped with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the outlet further said in its report. However, the 23-year-old denied organising fights but acknowledged failing to report them.

She was arrested on Friday and released. Her arraignment is set for next month, the Post report said citing court records.

Ms Footman's name has been dropped from the school's website, according to Miami Herald.

She came on the police's radar after several girls in Class 6 alerted school administrators that the teacher has turned their classroom into a "secret boxing ring".

The girls told police that they participated in planned fights during school hours and were even invited back for additional fights. The fight club had four rules: "30 seconds, no screaming, no yelling, no phones", as per Miami Herald.

But some parents presented video evidence that showed the girls at each other's throats while Ms Footman was standing nearby or sitting at her desk.

Three school administrators even identified the teacher's voice in the recording, where she said things like: "Stop pulling hair" and "break it up".

Ms Footman told the police that she did not organise the fights, but failed to call for help or stop the brawl or report them to school administrators.

If convicted, Ms Footman can face up to a year in prison for each charge, the Herald said.