US School Student Hit With Baton By Opponent During Relay Race, Suffers Concussion

A shocking incident occurred at a high school track meet in Virginia on Friday, leaving Brookville High School sprinter Kaelen Tucker severely injured. While competing in the 4×200 meter relay at Liberty University, Ms Tucker was struck on the back of the head by a baton wielded by an opposing runner. The impact resulted in a diagnosed concussion and a suspected skull fracture, leaving her in need of medical attention.

Video footage shared on social media shows Ms Tucker attempting to overtake the Norcom runner, who then violently swung her baton, striking her on the head. The impact caused Ms Tucker to stumble, slow down, and eventually collapse on the track's interior. Her mother and team trainers promptly rushed to her side to assist.

As a consequence, the IC Norcom High School team was disqualified from the competition due to "contact interference". Meanwhile, Kaelen Tucker described herself as being in a state of shock following the traumatic event.

"When you go to the other side of the track, you have to cross into lane one, you have to merge in. As I was coming up on her, she kind of like made me get cut off a little bit, so I backed away. Then, as we got around the curve, she kept bumping me in my arms. Then finally we got off the curve, I like slowly started passing her and then that's when she just hit me with the baton and I fell off the track," Ms Tucker told WSLS TV.

Tamarro Tucker, Kaelen's mother, expressed concern that following the disturbing incident, no one from the I.C. Norcom High School team took the initiative to check on her daughter's well-being.

"No apologies. No coaches. No athlete. No anything. Even if it was an accident, which I don't believe it was, nothing," she said.