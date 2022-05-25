France President Emmanuel Macron Condemns Texas School Shooting

Texas School Shooting: Macron took to twitter to condemn the incident.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said France shared Americans' anger over the school shooting in Texas, which left at least 19 children and two teachers dead.

"We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence," Macron said on Twitter in English, after the massacre sparked a new debate over the need for more gun control in the US.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)