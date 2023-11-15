US School Counsellor Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Student

35-year-old Kelly Ann Schutte turned herself in on Thursday.

A guidance counsellor in the United States has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old student and sexually abusing him on multiple occasions in 2022. According to the New York Post, the Pennsylvania middle school counsellor, identified as 35-year-old Kelly Ann Schutte, has been charged with institutional sexual assault and other crimes for the inappropriate relationship with the boy that began in the fall of 2022 and continued through the summer. She allegedly assaulted the student when he was 14 years old, while she worked as a guidance counsellor at Pennridge South Middle School in Bucks County. Ms Schutte turned herself in on Thursday.

The Pennsylvania police were first alerted about the alleged abuse in July when a family member of the counsellor, who also worked at the middle school, reportedly spotted the duo kissing inside her home, the outlet reported. The relative stormed into the house and demanded the boy to leave, the student said. He then ran out and hid behind a parked vehicle around the black and called his parents in a panic to be picked up.

According to the Post, the student told his parents that he was in a romantic and sexual relationship with Ms Schutte. His mother then called the cops the following day. When the student met with investigators in July, he allegedly told them that he sat next to his counsellor on a school bus on the way back from a class trip in the fall of 2022. After that Ms Schutte would frequently call him into her office - often during class time - and began messaging through the district's digital platform.

Also Read | Hollywood Agent's Son Arrested After Body Part Found In Dumpster. Wife, In-Laws Remain Missing

Once the school year ended, the student said that their conversation moved to Snapchat and their relationship became more physical. He revealed that the counsellor had sexual contact numerous times in June and July last year.

According to People, Ms Schutte allegedly sexually abused the boy at her house and in his own bedroom when his parents and sister were away for the day. She also allegedly assaulted him in her car.

Investigators found the counsellor's earrings in the student's home and discovered messages between them and photos of them together. They also obtained their message history as well as handwritten notes confirming the boy's account of their relationship.

On Friday, the Pennridge School District released a statement saying that Ms Schutte had been placed on administrative leave. She was arraigned on Friday and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail on the condition that she avoids any contact with the teen and the teen's family and that she stay away from the Pennridge School District facilities.