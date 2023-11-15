Hollywood Agent's Son Arrested After Body Part Found In Dumpster. Wife, In-Laws Remain Missing

For now, Mr Haskell Jr is being held on $2 million bail.

A Hollywood agent's son is facing charges in the killings of his missing wife and her parents after body parts were allegedly found in his trash and a nearby dumpster. According to CNN, Samuel Haskell Jr, the 35-year-old son of Emmy-winning producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder after a severed torso believed to belong to his wife was found in a dumpster in Encino, Los Angeles. Surveillance video led the cops to Mr Haskell Jr's home, which he shares with his wife, their three children and his in-laws.

According to CNN, Los Angeles police believe that the torso belongs to Mr Huskell Jr's 37-year-old wife Mei Li Haskell, but the DNA results are pending. Notably, Ms Mei and her parents Gaoshan Li, 72, and YanXiang Wang, 64 have been missing since last week and any attempt to contact them has been fruitless.

Mr Haskell Jr's arrest on Wednesday was supported by evidence from a search of his home, where he lived with his wife and in-laws, cops said. They searched the home and found blood and other evidence, however, they did not find his wife or her parents, police added.

Also Read | 'Flower Tattoo' Helps Cops Identify UK Woman 31 Years After Her Murder

On Monday prosecutors stated that a day labourer, who was one of four workers Mr Haskell Jr allegedly hired to remove some heavy black plastic trash bags from his home, found body parts in a bag he opened. The worker called the cops and reported the discovery. The same day someone allegedly also observed and photographed Mr Haskell Jr putting a large trash bag into a dumpster not far from his home. The next day, a woman's torso was found in that dumpster.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the victim whose torso was found just miles away from Mr Haskell Jr's home, but have said it is believed to be his 37-year-old wife Mei Haskell.

Police said the identification of the torso remains ongoing. For now, Mr Haskell Jr is being held on $2 million bail. The children were located safe at school following Mr Haskell Jr's arrest and are now in the custody of the Department of Family Services.

Notably, Samuel Haskell Jr is the son of Emmy-winning producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who served as an agent for Kathie Lee Gifford, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and others, the outlet reported.