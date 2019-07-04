US Scheduling Principal-Level Trade Call With China Next Week: Official

The call would mark the resumption of trade negotiations between US and Chinese ministerial-level officials for the first time since early May.

World | | Updated: July 04, 2019 05:23 IST
US Scheduling Principal-Level Trade Call With China Next Week: Official

It follows declaration of another trade truce between Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 summit. (File)


WASHINGTON: 

The Trump administration is in the process of scheduling a phone call for next week between US and Chinese trade principals, an official with the US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday.

It follows the declaration of another trade truce between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan last weekend.



