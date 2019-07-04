US Scheduling Principal-Level Trade Call With China Next Week: Official

It follows declaration of another trade truce between Trump and Xi Jinping at G20 summit. (File)

The Trump administration is in the process of scheduling a phone call for next week between US and Chinese trade principals, an official with the US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday.

The call would mark the resumption of trade negotiations between US and Chinese ministerial-level officials for the first time since early May.

It follows the declaration of another trade truce between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan last weekend.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability