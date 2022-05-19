US 'confident' Turkey Will Overcome Concerns On Finland, Sweden NATO Bids

Ukraine war: Biden's advisor said that US 'confident' that Turkey's concern will overcome.

The United States is "confident" that Turkey's concerns over accession to NATO by Finland and Sweden can be overcome, a top advisor to President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

"We're confident that at the end of the day Finland and Sweden" will enter NATO and "that Turkey's concerns can be addressed," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We feel very good about where this will track to," he said.

