US Says Russian Ending Ukraine Grain Export Deal 'Unconscionable'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia is "weaponizing food" by quitting grain deal.

The United States branded Russia's decision Monday to exit a deal to export grain safely from war-hit Ukraine "unconscionable," saying it will drive up food prices for the world's hungry.

"The result of Russia's action today weaponizing food... will be to make food harder to come by in places that desperately need it, and have prices rise," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The bottom line is, it's unconscionable," Blinken said.

