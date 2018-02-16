US Says Russia To Face 'Consequences' For 'NotPetya' Cyber Attack The attack, which started in Ukraine and Russia before spreading globally, affected thousands of computers, particularly affecting multinational companies and critical infrastructure. The Kremlin has denied involvement.

The United States on Thursday pinned the blame for the massive 2017 'NotPetya" cyber attack firmly on Russia and warned Moscow it will face "international consequences."

The attack, which started in Ukraine and Russia before spreading globally, affected thousands of computers, particularly affecting multinational companies and critical infrastructure. The Kremlin has denied involvement.



The attack, which started in Ukraine and Russia before spreading globally, affected thousands of computers, particularly affecting multinational companies and critical infrastructure. The Kremlin has denied involvement.



"In June 2017, the Russian military launched the most destructive and costly cyber attack in history," the White House said in a tersely worded statement.



"The attack, dubbed 'NotPetya,' quickly spread worldwide, causing billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It was part of the Kremlin's ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine," it said.



"This was also a reckless and indiscriminate cyber attack that will be met with international consequences."



