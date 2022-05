The USCDC said it's probing 109 childhood cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis. (Representational)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 childhood cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis, including five reported deaths, the agency said Friday.

"Investigators both here and abroad and around the globe are working hard to determine the cause," said Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases for the CDC.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)