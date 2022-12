US said it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil.

The White House said on Monday that it was not surprised by Russia's reaction to the West's price cap on oil from the country.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the cap can be adjusted over time to prevent Russia from profiting from the war in Ukraine while keeping Russian crude in the market.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)