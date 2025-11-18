US, Saudi Arabia To Sign Civil Nuclear Framework: Report

The United States will sign the framework of a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia during a visit by its crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday.

The prince, who is the kingdom's de facto ruler, and President Donald Trump will sign a framework during talks at the White House on Tuesday, the person said on condition of anonymity.

