US, Saudi Arabia Approve Nuclear Deal, F-35 Fighter Jets Sale

In addition, President Donald Trump approved a "major defense sale package," which includes future deliveries of F-35 advanced American fighter jets.

Read Time: 1 min
US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at White House, Tuesday.
Washington:

The United States and Saudi Arabia signed agreements on civil nuclear energy and the sale of cutting-edge US F-35 warplanes during a visit Tuesday by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the White House said. 

The two countries ratified a "joint declaration" on civil nuclear energy that "builds the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership" in line with "strong nonproliferation standards," the White House said in a statement.

In addition, President Donald Trump approved a "major defense sale package," which includes future deliveries of F-35 advanced American fighter jets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

