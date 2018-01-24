US Sanctions N Korean, Chinese Firms Aiding Pyongyang The list issued by the US Treasury included representatives of North Korean companies and banks mostly based in China and Russia, North Korean shipping companies and six specific vessels, and two Chinese trading firms.

US said the firms supported Kim Jong-Un and his nuclear weapons program. (File photo) Washington: The United States slapped new sanctions on North Korean and Chinese firms and individuals that it said support the Pyongyang regime of Kim Jong-Un and his nuclear weapons program.



