US Sanctions N Korean, Chinese Firms Aiding Pyongyang

The list issued by the US Treasury included representatives of North Korean companies and banks mostly based in China and Russia, North Korean shipping companies and six specific vessels, and two Chinese trading firms.

World | | Updated: January 24, 2018 22:29 IST
US said the firms supported Kim Jong-Un and his nuclear weapons program. (File photo)

Washington:  The United States slapped new sanctions on North Korean and Chinese firms and individuals that it said support the Pyongyang regime of Kim Jong-Un and his nuclear weapons program.

"Treasury continues to systematically target individuals and entities financing the Kim regime and its weapons programs, including officials complicit in North Korean sanctions evasion schemes," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.

