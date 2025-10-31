Colombian President Struggling To Get Salary After US Sanctions: Lawyer

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is struggling to access his salary after being hit with US sanctions, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

Petro, his wife, one of his sons, and his interior minister were recently added to the US Treasury's blacklist by President Donald Trump.

The White House accuses Petro of failing to fight drug trafficking.

The sanctions freeze their assets in the United States and block them from doing business with US-linked firms.

"They've had their credit cards and bank accounts frozen," said Daniel Kovalik, Petro's lawyer.

"Even getting paid as public officials is now difficult."

A US-affiliated fuel company also refused to refuel the presidential plane in Spain, he added.

Petro's monthly salary is not made public.

Kovalik suggested that negotiations could resolve the situation.

"You bring a case and a lot of times it would be solved through negotiations or diplomacy," he said.

"It would be through intermediaries. We are working on that."

Kovalik plans to challenge the sanctions in US courts and before the Treasury Department.

"Either way is going to be a very long and protracted process," he said.

"A Colombian court, maybe an international body could deal with it," but "let's face it: the US does not answer to anyone else."

Kovalik insisted Petro is innocent.

"I think that the truth is what will set us free," he said. "I've known Petro for 20 years, and what I know is that he has fought the drug cartels his entire political career."

He believes Petro is being punished for opposing US foreign policy.

"I think that (Trump) is trying to attack anyone who's standing up to US foreign policy aims," Kovalik said.

"And he's being punished. It's a message to all leaders: you get aligned, (or) you're gonna be punished."

Kovalik warned that any company or government working with Petro could also face sanctions.

The lawyer said he met Petro in the 2000s, during one of the bloodiest periods of Colombia's conflict, when both were denouncing ties between the army and paramilitary groups.

"That kind of brought us together," he said.





