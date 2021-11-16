'Hypocrisy': Russia Dismisses US Accusations Of Satellite Missile Strike

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov dismissed US accusations of missile strike.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed US accusations that Moscow blew up one of its own satellites with a missile strike that created a debris cloud threatening the International Space Station.

"To declare that the Russian Federation creates risks for the peaceful use of space is, at the very least, hypocrisy," Lavrov told a press conference in Moscow, adding that "there are no facts" behind the claims.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)