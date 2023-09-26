US Restaurant Employee Fires At Customer Over Missing Fries

The restaurant employee was arrested and got a jail sentence of one year.

An employee of a fast food restaurant in the US fired at a customer after argument over missing curly fries. In a lawsuit filed in Houston, Anthony Ramos said that he had gone to pick up his wife and daughter at George Bush Intercontinental Airport and stopped at a drive-thru outlet of Jack-in-the-Box restaurant. The family ordered a combo meal but found fries missing. When Mr Ramos complained about it, an argument started and one of the employees pull out a gun promoting the family to speed off in the car to avoid gunfire.

The incident happened in March 2021, but its video was released on Monday, said ABC News.

It shows restaurant employee Alonniea Fantasia Ford readying a gun and lunging out of the window to fire at the vehicle. She fired at least twice at the family, Mr Ramos' lawsuit says.

His lawyer Randall Kallinen the family paid $12.99 for the combo meal, but did not get the curly fries, prompting an argument.

The entire incident lasted with 15 minutes, as Ms Ford got agitated and threw ice and condiments before firing at the family.

"Jack-in-the-Box needs to do a background check on employees so as not to expose their customers to someone who would attempt to kill them," Ms Kallinen said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 and Mr Kallinen got the video after a discovery request, ABC News reported.

The lawsuit claims Jack-in-the-Box was negligent for not keeping customers safe.

However, the restaurant has denied all the allegations and stated it has "no control" over and "is not legally responsible" for third parties, like Ms Ford.

The employee has also been named in the lawsuit, which at least $250,000 in damages.

Ms Ford was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of deadly conduct, said ABC News. She got a jail sentence of one year deferred adjudication and completed it in June, it further said citing court records.