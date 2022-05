US Economy: US President Joe Biden said, "This is going to be a haul". (File)

A recession in the United States is not inevitable, President Joe Biden said Monday, while acknowledging the economic pain being experienced by Americans as inflation soars.

Speaking in Tokyo, Biden simply replied "no", when asked if a US recession is inevitable.

"This is going to be a haul, this is going to take some time," Biden said.

