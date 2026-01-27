How Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami Is Undergoing Image Makeover Ahead Of Polls

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is betting big on the upcoming election in Bangladesh on February 12, and amidst the reports by The Washington Post of a secret understanding with the United States, political observers in Bangladesh say the hardline Islamist party is looking at registering its best-ever performance in the elections.

The Washington Post reported US diplomats are looking to step up their engagement with the group, basing its claim on audio recordings obtained by the newspaper. The US newspaper also reported that an American diplomat downplayed concerns that the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh would try to force its interpretation of Islamic law on Bangladesh.

The pro-Pakistan Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami was banned under the Sheikh Hasina regime for terror links, and it was a key force in the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government through street protests in August 2024. It has also been blamed for the violence against minorities ahead of the elections in Bangladesh, as it aims to set up an Islamic state in Bangladesh, a secular country so far.

The party has advocated Sharia law in the country, but in recent times it has tried to execute an image makeover amidst condemnation of the attacks on minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh. The Jamaat has also formed an alliance with the National Citizens Party (NCP), which is part of a ten-party alliance led by the Islamist group. The NCP is an offshoot of the protests that ousted Hasina, which was backed and supported by the Jamaat.

Top BNP leader and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami has reached a secret deal with the United States, warning that such an understanding could pose risks to Bangladesh's peace, stability and sovereignty. He made the remarks while addressing an election roadshow in the Thakurgaon constituency on Saturday.

The Jamaat's efforts to change its hardline image have been clear in the election speeches of its chief. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman said, "Together-women and men-we will build the Bangladesh of tomorrow."

Issuing a stern warning, he said, "We can tolerate many things, but we will not tolerate any assault on the honour of our mothers and sisters. No form of violence against women will be allowed."

He said that once justice (insaaf) is established in society, corruption, extortion, terrorism, murder, rape, bank robbery, and similar crimes will not be able to continue. There will be no discrimination at any level of society. To build a justice-based, discrimination-free Bangladesh, the people must ensure their victory by voting for the candidates of the 10-party alliance.

Election rally held in Dhaka-15 Constituency



Together, with women and men, we will build the Bangladesh of tomorrow, asserts Dr. Shafiqur Rahman



To build a discrimination-free Bangladesh, the people must ensure their victory by voting for the candidates of the 10-party…

The soft-pedalling on Sharia law and hardline Islam seems to have paid off for the Jamaat, as the reported understanding with the United States indicates. While the US believes the Jamaat will not impose Sharia law, the Jamaat is keen to be a key player in mainstream politics rather than on the fringe in Bangladesh. With the Hasina-led Awami League out of the picture, the Jamaat and the BNP are the two key players in this election. The Jamaat is trying to paint the BNP as a family-led party to ensure that it emerges as the primary force.

In one of his election speeches, Dr Shafiqur Rahman emphasised that if Jamaat-e-Islami and the 10-party alliance are elected, the victory will not belong to any family or party, but rather, the victory will belong to the people. "If the 10-party alliance is elected, a people's government will be formed," Shafiqur Rahman said.

The change of tone in the Jamaat already seems to be having an impact with other nations too. Diplomats from the UK and France have also held discussions with the Jamaat chief recently.

The British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Ms Sarah Cook; the Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission, Mr James Goldman; the Head of Political Affairs, Mr Timothy Duckett; and the Second Secretary (Political), Ms Kate Ward, met the Jamaat Chief on Sunday.

The Jamaat said, "The courtesy meeting was held in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere. During the meeting, there was an open and detailed discussion on various aspects of holding the Thirteenth National Parliamentary Election of Bangladesh in a free, fair, and acceptable manner, as well as on issues of mutual interest between the two countries. Both sides expressed the hope that this election would further strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Bangladesh. Both parties also expressed optimism that the friendly relations between the two countries, including trade, commerce, and mutual cooperation, would become more dynamic in the future."

British High Commissioner pays a courtesy call on Jamaat Ameer



Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman was paid a courtesy call at his Bashundhara office by the British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Ms. Sarah Cook this morning, on 25th January.



Deputy High… pic.twitter.com/dSW3j3zUo9 — Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (@BJI_Official) January 25, 2026

The Ambassador of France to Dhaka, Mr Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, also met Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, on Sunday, at the central office of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. He was accompanied by the Deputy Ambassador, Mr Frederic Inza, and the Economic Adviser, Mr Julien Dure.

"The meeting was held in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere. During the meeting, discussions were held on Bangladesh's upcoming national parliamentary election and issues of mutual interest to both countries. They expressed optimism that the friendly relations and mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and France would be further strengthened in the future," the Jamaat-E-Islami Bangladesh said.