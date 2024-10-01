US Rapper Sean Diddy's Legal Team Files Appeal After Bail Denied Second Time

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney plans to file an appeal to get him released from prison, according to court documents obtained by 'People' on Monday.

Combs' lawyer, Alexandra Shapiro, filed a notice on Monday stating their intent to appeal after Combs was denied bail twice. A source close to Combs told 'People' that the official appeal brief will be submitted soon.

The music mogul was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16 at 8:25 pm. The next day, a 14-page indictment was unsealed, revealing the charges against him. He is accused of allegedly organizing several "freak offs," which prosecutors described as "elaborate and produced sex performances." He also allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted his victims.

On September 18, Combs was denied bail for the second time and is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky, who denied his bail on September 17, cited concerns about his alleged "substance abuse and what seems like anger issues. I don't know that you can trust yourself" not to harm others," she said.

According to PEOPLE, Combs is reportedly no longer on suicide watch.

"He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial," a lawyer for Combs told PEOPLE.

Combs' next court appearance is scheduled for early October.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)