Huge Row Over US Professor's Comments On Indian Immigrants On Chat Show

The professor, identified as Amy Wax, has made the comments on the show - Tucker Carlson Today

A video of a law professor making inflammatory comments about immigrants has ignited a firestorm on the Internet. The professor, identified as Amy Wax, works at the University of Pennsylvania. She made the comments on the show - Tucker Carlson Today.

In one of the clips from the April 8 episode, Ms Wax is criticising Indian immigrants. “Here's the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet," she was quoted as saying.

Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when "their country is a shithole" and goes on to say that "the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world [...] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind." pic.twitter.com/dUL9coinS9 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

The professor then targeted the black and Asian population, claiming that they harbour “resentment, shame, and envy” against westerners for their achievements.

Penn Law professor Amy Wax tells Tucker Carlson that "Blacks" and other "non-western" groups harbor "resentment, shame, and envy" against western people for their "outsized achievements and contributions." pic.twitter.com/jpQmOU554C — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

As soon as the video made its way to the social media platforms, people came out in large numbers against the statements.

"It's probably safe to say that Amy Wax's time as a professor at Penn Law School is coming to a swift and fiery end after this interview," wrote a person.

It's probably safe to say that Amy Wax's time as a professor at Penn Law School is coming to a swift and fiery end after this interview.https://t.co/TQWN9BRLOe — Alex Sowden ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@AJS77) April 11, 2022

A user questioned the authorities and asked “why is she still allowed to teach?”

If this is her stance why is she still allowed to teach. I hope Penn university is listening and fires her. Think of the young minds she is influencing. — Chris Montrose I Stand With Ukraine ???????? (@Cali3416) April 11, 2022

A few tried to add humour to the serious discussion. “I would be demanding my tuition fees back,” read a comment.

I'd be demanding my tuition fees back. — Kerrie May (@KerrieMay4) April 12, 2022

Another user said, “Does she know this is being recorded? Imagine what she says when she's not.”

Does she know this is being recorded? Imagine what she says when she's not — John Galvin (@JohnGalvinBK) April 11, 2022

Some pointed out that this isn't the first time when Ms Wax has made such a comment.

This isn't the first time she's done this. She told The Daily Pennsylvanian that “everyone wants to go to countries ruled by white Europeans" because of their

"superior" mores. Last year she called for stricter race-based immigration restrictions against Asians. — Bonn (@AnxietyBon) April 11, 2022

This user wondered if Ms Wax is really a professor at Penn State Law School.

She is PROFESSOR at Penn State Law School?

I wonder what will be her behavior with Indian "Brown" students who are studying there!

सा विद्या या विमुक्तये। Not something that makes you vile. — ????કિંજલ પટેલ ‌किंजल पटेल ‌‌???? (@kinjalpatelguj) April 11, 2022

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, “Never take a class from “professors” who say these things…”

Never take a class from 'professors' who say these things... — AZresistorista (@azresistorista) April 11, 2022

The interview was aired on the Fox News channel.