Huge Row Over US Professor's Comments On Indian Immigrants On Chat Show

In one of the clips from the April 8 episode, Amy Wax is criticising Indian immigrants.

Huge Row Over US Professor's Comments On Indian Immigrants On Chat Show

The professor, identified as Amy Wax, has made the comments on the show - Tucker Carlson Today

A video of a law professor making inflammatory comments about immigrants has ignited a firestorm on the Internet. The professor, identified as Amy Wax, works at the University of Pennsylvania. She made the comments on the show - Tucker Carlson Today.

In one of the clips from the April 8 episode, Ms Wax is criticising Indian immigrants. “Here's the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet," she was quoted as saying.

The professor then targeted the black and Asian population, claiming that they harbour “resentment, shame, and envy” against westerners for their achievements.

As soon as the video made its way to the social media platforms, people came out in large numbers against the statements. 

"It's probably safe to say that Amy Wax's time as a professor at Penn Law School is coming to a swift and fiery end after this interview," wrote a person.

A user questioned the authorities and asked “why is she still allowed to teach?”

A few tried to add humour to the serious discussion.  “I would be demanding my tuition fees back,” read a comment.

Another user said, “Does she know this is being recorded?   Imagine what she says when she's not.”

Some pointed out that this isn't the first time when Ms Wax has made such a comment.

This user wondered if Ms Wax is really a  professor at Penn State Law School.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another person said, “Never take a class from “professors” who say these things…”

The interview was aired on the Fox News channel.

Also Read

.