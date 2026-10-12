US Professor Accused Of Urinating On Student's Backpack, Investigation Uncovers 6 Earlier Cases

A 55-year-old college professor in the US has been charged with property damage after allegedly urinating on a student's backpack, an incident that led investigators to uncover several earlier reports of urine being found in unusual places on campus. Paul Fischer, a biology professor at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, faces a charge of first-degree property damage in connection with the incident, according to court documents.

The alleged incident took place on December 5, 2025, when a student was working at the college's Olin-Rice Science Center. According to reports by CBS Minnesota, the student briefly stepped away and returned to find her backpack damp and smelling of urine.

The student suspected Fischer was responsible, as he was reportedly the only person nearby at the time. She subsequently reported the incident to the authorities and submitted receipts estimating the damage at around $2,000.

Investigation Uncovers Earlier Incidents

During their investigation, Saint Paul police discovered that Macalester College's public safety department had received six earlier reports of urine being found in unusual places at the science centre.

According to court documents, urine had been discovered in trash cans, water bottles and even inside decorative items belonging to other professors.

When questioned by investigators, Fischer allegedly admitted that he had developed a habit over the previous two years of urinating into cups and emptying them into campus trash cans or laboratory sinks.

He reportedly told police that he might have accidentally spilled urine on the student's backpack while trying to dispose of a cup near his office.

Professor Resigns During Investigation

Fischer had taught at Macalester College for more than 25 years. The college confirmed to CBS News that his employment ended during the 2025-2026 academic year. According to the criminal complaint, Fischer resigned while the college was investigating the reported incidents.

"Macalester College is aware of the criminal charge against Paul Fischer. Fischer's employment with Macalester ended during the 2025–26 academic year," said a school representative in a written statement Friday.

He has been charged with first-degree property damage and faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted. Fischer is expected to appear in court in early November.