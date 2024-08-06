'Powerful Voice For Working People': Biden Endorses Kamala Harris' Vice President Pick

Biden said Tim Walz would be a "powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class."

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Kamala Harris's running mate, saying they would be a "powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class."

"The first major decision a party nominee makes is their choice for vice president. And Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate," Biden posted on X.

