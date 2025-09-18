Trump Designates Antifa 'Terror Organisation' Days After Charlie Kirk Murder

US President Donald Trump on Thursday designated Antifa a 'major terrorist organisation', days after his close aide and right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, President Trump warned those funding Antifa of a thorough investigation “in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.”

“I am pleased to inform our many USA Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANISATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Antifa” is a shorthand term for “anti-fascist” used to describe diffuse far-left groups.

Earlier this week, on Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said Charlie Kirk's final message to him called for a coordinated effort against unnamed left-wing groups accused of promoting violence, pledging the federal government would use "every available resource" to dismantle them.

Miller was speaking on "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

Over half a decade ago, in May 2020, President Trump had talked about classifying the loose-knit Antifa movement as a terrorist group.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

What Is Antifa?

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), nonprofit policy research organisation, describes 'Antifa' a "decentralised network of far-left militants that oppose what they believe are fascist, racist, or otherwise right-wing extremists."

One of the most common symbols used by Antifa combines the red flag of the 1917 Russian Revolution and the black flag of 19th century anarchists, according to the CSIS.

Antifa groups frequently conduct counter-protests to disrupt far-right gatherings and rallies. They are said to organise their activities through social media, encrypted peer-to-peer networks, and messaging services like Signal.

Charlie Kirk Assassination

Charlie Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been arrested as a suspect in the murder of Mr Kirk.