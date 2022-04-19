Joe Biden To Hold Call With Allies Over Ukraine Crisis Today

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine," the statement said.

The White House said that Biden will hold a meeting with US' allies over Ukraine situation.

Washington:

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.

