Joe Biden To Hold Call With Allies Over Ukraine Crisis Today

The White House said that Biden will hold a meeting with US' allies over Ukraine situation.

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.

"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)