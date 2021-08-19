Joe Biden Says US Having 'Difficulty' Getting Allies Out Of Afghanistan

US forces facing "difficulty" in getting Afghan allies out, President Joe Biden said. (File)

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the Taliban was cooperating with evacuation of Americans and foreigners from Kabul, but US forces were facing "difficulty" in getting Afghan allies out.

"They're cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out, etcetera, but they're having -- we're having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there," he said in an interview with ABC News.

