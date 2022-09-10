Joe Biden Says He Will Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

US President Joe Biden said that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

"I don't know the details yet, but I'll be going," he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen's son, King Charles III.

"I know him... I did not call him," he said.

Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.

