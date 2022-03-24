Joe Biden Lands In Brussels For NATO Summit On Ukraine

Biden is expected to announce new Russia sanctions during meeting with NATO and G7.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Wednesday for crunch summits with European, G7 and NATO allies, expected to focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pictures on broadcaster CNN showed.

Biden, who will be seeking to rally allies to forge a united response to Moscow, will participate in meetings of NATO, the European Union and G7 Thursday before visiting Poland Friday and Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)