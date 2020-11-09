Biden Says Pfizer Covid Vaccine News Gives "Hope," But Long Battle Ahead

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said.

Biden Says Pfizer Covid Vaccine News Gives 'Hope,' But Long Battle Ahead

Joe Biden said that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away.

Wilmington:

US President-elect Joe Biden Monday said it is a cause for "hope" the news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 9 0 percent effective -- but warned of a long battle still ahead.

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.

"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away," he added -- stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing for the foreseeable future.

Newsbeep

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Joe BidenPfizer covid vaccineCOVID-19 vacccine

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india