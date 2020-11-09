Biden Says Pfizer Covid Vaccine News Gives 'Hope,' But Long Battle Ahead

Joe Biden said that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away.

US President-elect Joe Biden Monday said it is a cause for "hope" the news that a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 9 0 percent effective -- but warned of a long battle still ahead.

"I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope," Biden said in a statement, adding that he received advance notice of the announcement on Sunday night.

"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away," he added -- stressing the continued importance of mask-wearing for the foreseeable future.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)