US President-Elect Trump, Melania Attend Pre-Inauguration Church Service
Washington:

US President-elect Donald Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump attended a church service near the White House ahead of Monday's inauguration ceremony.

Trump, wearing a coat and red tie, and his wife, in a dark coat and a black hat with white band, drove the short distance to St John's Episcopal Church from the traditional presidential guest residence, Blair House.

Trump was criticized by religious leaders in 2020 after posing for a photo, Bible in hand, in front of the same church just minutes after security forces forcefully ejected Black Lives Matter protesters from the area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

