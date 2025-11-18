Trump Unveils "FIFA Visas" For 2026 World Cup Ticket Holders

President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled special fast-track visas for people with tickets to the 2026 World Cup -- but his administration warned it was no guarantee of entry to the United States.

The United States has promised a seamless experience for next year's tournament despite concerns that Trump's border crackdown could hurt fans.

"For those who intend to join us for the World Cup, I strongly encourage you to apply right away," Trump said as he announced the scheme in the Oval Office with Gianni Infantino, the boss of global soccer body FIFA.

Infantino -- who has repeatedly appeared at Trump's side since the Republican's return to the White House in January -- said the so-called "FIFA Pass" was a "very important announcement."

"If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have a prioritized appointment to get your visa," Infantino said.

"We'll have between five and 10 million people coming to America from from all over the world to enjoy the World Cup, and with this FIFA pass, we can make sure that those who buy a ticket, that are legitimate football fans or soccer fans, they can come and attend the World Cup in the best conditions."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio however issued a warning to those hoping to come for the tournament.

"Your ticket is not a visa," Rubio said at the announcement. "It doesn't guarantee admission to the US. It guarantees you an expedited appointment, you're still going to go through the same vetting."

Rubio said ticket holders would get an interview within six to eight weeks under the plan but urged people to act now.

"Don't wait till the last minute," he said.

Trump has made the World Cup a centerpiece event of both his second presidency and the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

But the giant sporting extravaganza has not escaped the political turmoil caused by Trump's hardline stance on a host of issues.

Trump has raised the possibility of moving games from certain host cities amid a crackdown on what he says is crime and migration in some Democratic-run cities.

The draw for the World Cup is due to take place in Washington on December 5.

FIFA will present a new peace prize on the same day, with widespread speculation that it could go to Trump.

