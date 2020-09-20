Trump Vows To Nominate US Top Court Judge Successor 'Very Soon'

"We will have a nominee very soon," Trump said. (File)

US President Donald Trump vowed Saturday to nominate a successor, likely a woman, to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "very soon."

"We will have a nominee very soon," he told reporters in Washington, adding: "Most likely it would be a woman."

Ginsburg, a progressive icon and a vocal Trump opponent, died Friday at the age of 87. Her death gives the president the opportunity to tilt the nine-justice Supreme Court bench solidly toward the right for decades to come with a 6-3 conservative majority.

