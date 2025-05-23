Donald Trump Tells UK To Drill Oil, Stop Building Wind Turbines

US President Donald Trump on Friday urged Britain to drill for more oil rather than build wind turbines, just a fortnight after Washington signed a trade deal with London.

"Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their Energy Costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivize modernized drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken," he added.

The United States has pivoted back towards fossil fuels during the Trump administration, with the president making energy policy a central part of his agenda since returning to office in January.

Britain has meanwhile vowed to become a "clean energy superpower" and has been steering its economy toward renewables.

"A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub," the president wrote of Europe's oil and gas hub, in northeast Scotland, which is also home to the Trump International golf course.

"The old fashioned tax system disincentivizes drilling, rather than the opposite. U.K.'s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast!" Mr. Trump added on Truth Social.

The United States and Britain announced on May 8 that they had reached a trade deal, Mr. Trump's first agreement with any country since he announced sweeping global tariffs.

It will see Washington lower tariffs on British luxury cars and lifts them entirely on steel and aluminum, although a 10 percent baseline levy on British goods stays in place.



