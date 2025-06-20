Trump Stalls Iran Attack Decision Amid Fear Of Libya-Like Fallout: Sources

President Donald Trump has given himself at least two weeks to decide whether or not to involve America in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. Sources close to the administration said the President is wary of striking Iran's nuclear sites, fearing it could trigger unintended consequences, according to The New York Post.

Trump fears his military intervention in Iran could spiral out of control, much like what happened in Libya in 2011. The US had supported a regime change in the African nation, where its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in public, leading to years of civil war and political instability.

The 78-year-old is concerned about Iran's collapse into chaos if a military intervention topples Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

"Trump doesn't want it [Iran] to turn into Libya, as it could lead to long-term stability," The NY Post reported, citing sources.

The sources said they personally heard Trump being worried about Iran's condition even before Israel began its aerial attacks on the country. Others mentioned the President also referenced Afghanistan and Iraq - the two countries that faced long-term instability due to the US military invasion.

Multiple insiders said the Trump administration might go for limited airstrikes to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities at Fordow and Natanz.

One of the sources told The Post that Trump should not be blamed if Iran's government collapses after a US airstrike, as the goal is not to overthrow the regime but only to target nuclear sites. "As far as President Trump goes, he's not going to get in the business of who runs Iran; that's very salable to his base," said one insider.

On Thursday, Karoline Leavitt, the White House Secretary, said Trump was holding off military action for now and was keeping the doors open for peace talks or negotiations with Iran.

At a press briefing, Ms Leavitt said Trump was carefully considering different viewpoints before making a decision. He is listening not just to other world leaders but also to advisors and the American people, she said.